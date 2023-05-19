PATIENTS are now being admitted to Machynlleth’s Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital following a £15 million redevelopment.
At the end of April local GP practice Dyfi Valley Health moved across the road into the new hospital building and they are now operating from their new home.
Hayley Thomas, is Interim Chief Executive of Powys Teaching Health Board: “We are truly grateful to Welsh Government for providing us with the funding to develop Bro Ddyfi Community Hospital in a way that will deliver better access to doctors, nurses, dentists and other health professionals in modern state of the art facilities.”
“By bringing together GP services together with therapy, social care, the community and third sectors we can work to provide effective, high quality and sustainable health care to the people of Bro Ddyfi.”
Dr Sara Bradbury-Willis, GP partner in Dyfi Valley Health, added: “Since becoming Dyfi Valley Health six years ago, we have looked forward to calling Bro Dyfi Community Hospital our new home, to provide health care for our rural population as close to home as possible.
“We are excited to be under one roof with our community colleagues and can see that this close relationship will only be a positive factor in our patient care. As we are also a training practice for GPs, we hope to increase the exposure of rural health care for future GPs.”
Other services (including community dentistry and podiatry) will be starting to operate out of the new facilities in the coming weeks. The hospital will also contain a café within the reception area, which plans to open soon.
Community wellbeing is central to the project with the health board working together with the voluntary sector to provide wellbeing services within the building. In addition, the health board has commissioned artwork from artists Erin Hughes, Di Ford, Gemma Rose Green-Hope and Jim Bond, which feature inside the building and outside in the community gardens.
The funding has also allowed the health board to address a number of building maintenance issues at the Machynlleth hospital as well as install electric vehicle charging points.