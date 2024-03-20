Researchers from Powys Teaching Health Board have been involved in a new study calling for policy reform in the management of antipsychotic medication to support both patients and health care professionals.
Led by the University of Liverpool and in collaboration with the University of Leeds and University of Glasgow the new paper identifies gaps in care for patients with serious mental illness.
It was the first study in the UK to explore the perceptions of GPs, psychiatrists and managers/directors of policy regarding reasons for increasing prevalence and management of antipsychotics in primary care.
Contributing author, Professor Iain Buchan, W.H. Duncan Chair in Public Health Systems and Associate Pro Vice Chancellor for Innovation, University of Liverpool said: “Our research has found that sadly, people prescribed antipsychotic medication experience fragmented, suboptimal care. “But there are opportunities to improve care for this population.
“Our paper outlines these suggestions including a hybrid form of contractual shared care for people taking antipsychotics so that they are not left in primary care on these drugs unnecessarily.
“Changes to Royal College of General Practitioners and Royal College of Psychiatrists curriculum could also be implemented to improve knowledge and skills needed to manage patients on antipsychotics well.”