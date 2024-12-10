A group of seven family and friends took part in the Cardiff Half Marathon and raised £7,000 for the Leri Day Unit at Bronglais Hospital.
Geraint Evans, Gareth Kirby, Dan Edwards-Phillips, Rhys Taylor, Gareth Lanagan, Kevin Ashford, Elinor Powell, Holly Hughes and Geraint’s daughter, Emily Evans, all ran the event as a thanks for the excellent care Geraint received on the unit after he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma two years ago.
Geraint said: “Thanks to all the fantastic team who ran Cardiff Half.
“Thanks also to the Village Idiots and Lost The Plot for hosting a fantastic evening at The View, Brynrodyn.
“And thank you to all the staff at Brynrodyn Caravan Park for all their help.
“I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of all those who donated and the amount raised for such a worthy cause.”
Nicola Llewellyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Geraint and his team for raising such an fantastic amount for the Leri Day Unit at Bronglais.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”