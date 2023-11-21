HYWEL Dda University Health Board’s maternity services team are celebrating yet again, this time with a win at the NHS Wales Awards 2023 in the Improving Patient Safety category.
Fresh from their win at the HSJ Patient Safety Awards 2023 last month, the team were again rewarded for their efforts in changing workplace culture around adverse events in maternity and neonatal care.
The NHS Wales Awards recognise how innovative ideas for change can make a significant difference to the patients who need care, the organisations who provide care, and the health and care system as a whole.
It is an opportunity to showcase hardworking and inspiring teams working together, striving to improve healthcare practices and patient care across Wales.
Head of midwifery, Kathy Greaves said: “To receive a second award is recognition for all the hard work and dedication that this team brings to our maternity units.
“Ensuring parents, and staff are safe and cared for is hugely important to us and we’re fully committed to ensuring the best possible experience whilst in our care. Congratulations to the whole team.”
Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience at Hywel Dda added: “I am incredibly proud of the work that the whole team have done to change workplace culture around adverse events in maternity and neonatal care and the national recognition of their efforts is well deserved.
“Thank you to every member of the team who have played their part in achieving this latest award.”
The award was presented to the team behind the winning project at a virtual ceremony.