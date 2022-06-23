Minister visits ‘fantastic’ new boards

THE Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan visited Aberystwyth to see the county’s Communication Boards, the first of its kind launched in Wales. During 2021, Hywel Dda University Health Board, in partnership with Ceredigion County Council secured funding from Welsh Government’s Child Development Fund to create the boards.

The communications boards contain a selection of the most commonly identified words used within play environments, which are paired with associated symbols.

15 weatherproof boards have been placed at child friendly height around the parks in the county.

Delyth Raynsford, Independent Member of the Hywel Dda University Health, said she was “delighted to welcome the Minister to Aberystwyth to see our Communication Boards and how they are helping with speech and language development among our younger population.”

The Deputy Minister for Social Services was invited to the Integrated Centre Plant yr Eos to see the new build funded by the Welsh Government which opened for use at the end of 2021.

Ms Morgan said: “It was fantastic to see these innovative communication boards to help children communicate.

“Talking, engaging and playing with children is one of the best ways we can help them to thrive and develop.

“Our Talk With Me programme highlights our commitment to supporting children’s speech and language skills, and pioneering approaches like this will encourage parents to talk with their children.