Family and friends of the late Dylan Rees of J E Rees & Sons have donated £14,046 in his memory to the Priory Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital.
Dylan’s wife, Sarah Rees, and son, James Rees, helped to organise a fundraiser during a 50th birthday party for Sarah, where they collected donations for the Priory Day Unit who were caring for Dylan at the time.
Friends and family also donated to the unit at his funeral.
Sarah said: “We are completely overwhelmed with everyone’s generosity and the all the help and support given to us.
“Thank you to the Priory Day Unit at Glangwili Hospital for looking after Dylan and us so well.
“We can’t thank you enough.”