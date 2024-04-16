Montgomeryshire MS Russell George MS has said that opticians are helping reduce the burden on GPs and the NHS during a visit to a Powys Specsavers.
Specsavers has more than 1,000 stores throughout the UK and is the leading provider of NHS primary care optometry services and NHS community audiology services where they are commissioned.
Mr George chatted to the team at Specsavers Newtown about how they are delivering NHS services and providing vital access to eye and ear care - services that will “reduce the burden on GPs.”
Mr George said: “It was fantastic to meet the team at Specsavers Newtown, hearing about how experts are providing care on our high street. Supporting the NHS, they are helping look after the health of my constituents.
“It was also fascinating to hear about the training required for all members of the team, and how community opticians and audiologists have the skills to play an even bigger part in delivering critical services in the community.
“That is by commissioning existing providers of community optometry services to provide NHS audiology services using the existing primary care optometry model in Wales, which reduces the burden on GPs and the NHS in Wales.”