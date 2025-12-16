Have your say on how mid Wales spends its money on essential services.

Now is the time to give your opinion on Powys County Council’s budget for the next year 2026-27, in a survey open until January.
Complete it before midnight on Sunday 4 January 2026 to share your thoughts and ideas on how the authority should spend on priorities such as schools, care for older people and maintaining roads.
Cllr David Thomas, Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Transformation, said: "Every year, the Council must set a budget that determines how much funding is allocated to essential services.
“Because Powys is a large rural area, it costs more to provide services here than in large towns and cities.
“With increasing financial pressures, we face tough choices as we work to balance the budget while protecting vital services.
“We want to hear your ideas for improvements, savings, or ways to raise extra income.
“Your input will directly influence decisions for the coming financial year and beyond.”
The council spends the most money funding schools, social services caring for children and vulnerable adults, and on roads, transport and recycling.
It needs to find £19 million of savings in the next budget to help cover the £29m in rising costs for services.
The survey gives residents their say on which services are most important to them, and which need investment.
How to get involved:
- Complete the online survey: https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/budget-survey-2025 in English or https://www.dweudeichdweudpowys.cymru/arolwg-cyllideb-powys in Welsh.
- Paper and Easy Read copies of the survey are available to download or can be picked up from a Powys library. Please return completed forms to library staff, or scan and email them to [email protected].
The survey closes at midnight on Sunday 4 January 2026.
