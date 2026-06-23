Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded a set of neonatal training manikins worth over £5,000 to provide hands-on training to all neonatal staff.
The manikins – which will include both full-term and preterm models – will support staff training programmes such as newborn life support, airway assessment and ward-based simulation, among others.
“Realistic manikins are essential for effective neonatal training,” Catrin Jones, Neonatal Practice and Professional Development Nurse for the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Glangwili Hospital said.
“These new manikins will enhance the realism and effectiveness of simulation-based education, improve staff confidence and competence in neonatal resuscitation and airway management, support multidisciplinary team training, improve communication and teamwork and ensure compliance with national training standards and guidelines.”
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