Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has announced the launch of the Road Safety Community Grant Fund; a new initiative aimed at improving road safety and supporting community-led projects across the region.
The fund will provide financial support to local organisations, community groups, and partners committed to delivering innovative road safety initiatives. The programme is designed to empower communities to play a direct role in reducing road-related risks, improving awareness, and promoting safer behaviours for all road users.
Funding will be available for initiatives such as education and awareness programmes; behaviour-change campaigns; community road safety engagement events; training and skills development linked to road safety; evidence-led pilot projects; and encouraging Innovation and Partnership.
The Road Safety Community Grant Fund seeks to support creative and impactful proposals that can demonstrate measurable outcomes.
Partnership working will also be strongly encouraged, with organisations invited to collaborate with local stakeholders, schools, charities, and enforcement agencies to maximise impact.
Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “Keeping our communities safe on our roads is a fundamental part of our wider mission to protect the public and reduce harm.
“This Road Safety Community Grant Fund directly supports the priorities set out in our Police and Crime Plan 2025-2029 - particularly our commitment to preventing crime and harm, supporting safer communities, and working in partnership to address the issues that matter most to local people.
“By investing in community-led initiatives, we are empowering local organisations to deliver practical, innovative solutions that improve road safety, change behaviours, and ultimately save lives.
“Together, we can make a real difference in ensuring that everyone across the Dyfed-Powys area feels safe when travelling on our roads.”
Further information, including eligibility criteria and how to apply, can be at www.dyfedpowys-pcc.org.uk/en/finance/funding.
The fund will close on 19 July.
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