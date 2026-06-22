Abersoch RNLI was flagged down whilst out training to help a skipper on a broken-down boat.
The crew was out training on Sunday, 14 June when they were flagged down at 9.35am by the power boat skipper.
The boat, with two people on board, was dangerously close to rocks at Penrhyn Du headland.
Due to the hazardous location and potential danger to those on board, the vessel was towed to nearby Machroes beach, where it had been launched.
The lifeboat left the casualties at 10.04am and continued with the training exercise before returning to the lifeboat station.
If you get into difficulty or spot someone else in trouble dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
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