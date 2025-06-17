Three apps are now available to tackle Wales' growing diabetes challenge – complementing successful face-to-face programme that has already helped more than 10,000 people.
NHS Wales has invested in a Wales-wide license for three innovative apps that support prevention of Type 2 diabetes for those at high risk and self-management for those already diagnosed.
The apps are funded by Public Health Wales as part of the Tackling Diabetes Together Programme, demonstrating a commitment to accelerate initiatives that can help prevent Type 2 diabetes and improve the quality and length of life for all those living with diabetes across Wales.
The digital solutions complement the Welsh Government funded All Wales Diabetes Prevention Programme (AWDPP), which was launched in June 2022.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.