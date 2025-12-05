Thanks to the generous donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities - the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board - has been able to fund six Buddy Day Bed Chairs worth over £7,500 which enable parents and carers to have a comfortable stay with their children on Angharad Ward at Bronglais Hospital.
Buddy Day Bed Chairs are a manual recliner chair which provide a seating area for parents, carers and family members to sleep and rest, enabling them to care for children and young people (CYP) from their bedside.
Bethan Hughes, Ward Manager, said: “We are very grateful that charitable funds have enabled us to purchase six new buddy beds.
“The chairs are a valuable item in providing patient/family-centered care as without them, parents, carers and family members are unable to stay overnight with their CYPs and patients wouldn’t have suitable seating when out of bed.
“We have been able to fund these beds thanks to the fundraising efforts by four members of the Angharad Ward team, Meinir Morris, Sian Davies, Bethan Fitz Griffiths and Rachel Davies.”
Meinir and Sian organised a 60s, 70s and 80s disco fundraiser, and Bethan and Rachel took part in the Llanelli Half Marathon on Sunday 24th September.
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”
Your donations are making a positive difference to the health, wellbeing and experience of NHS patients, service users and staff.
For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to https://hywelddahealthcharities.nhs.wales/.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.