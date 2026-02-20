Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased a Huntleigh Ankle and Toe Pressure Kit worth £2,200 for use by the Church and Borth Community District Nursing Team.
The kit will be used to assess blood flow in the legs and feet, combining a digital unit, cuffs and probes to measure ankle and toe pressures.
Victoria Ashley, Team Leader, said: “This kit enables us to check how well blood is flowing in a patient’s feet and toes and helps spot circulation problems early, which can prevent serious issues like ulcers or infections.
“It gives accurate results even if arteries are hard to measure, and really supports us in planning the best care for the patient’s legs and feet.”
