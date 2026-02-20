Sandra Jervis, Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd Candidate for Ceredigion Penfro, said: “It remains a deep disappointment that Ysbyty Bronglais is being pushed towards a Treat and Transfer model, even with the prospect of a rehabilitation unit on site. “Whilst locating the 24-hour stroke unit at Glangwili Hospital is clearly more sensible than Prince Philip, it still does nothing to address the needs of patients in the north of the county and the wider rural Mid Wales catchment served by Bronglais. “The unanswered transport concerns of so many residents remain exactly that, unanswered. “To suggest there is ‘confusion’ about what Treat and Transfer means is patronising. People understand perfectly well that acute services are being centralised away from Aberystwyth. The real issue is whether rural communities are being short-changed.”