HYWEL Dda University Health Board has this morning discussed proposals to downgrade stroke services at Bronglais Hospital.
Plans to make the unit at the Aberystwyth hospital a treat and transfer unit with stroke sufferers being sent to Llanelli’s Prince Philip have been met with mass opposition from communities in north Ceredigion, Powys and Meirionnydd.
This included a protest march and a 17,000 name petition against the plan.
Two new options have been tabled which will keep an element on stroke services at Bronglais as the health board discuss wide ranging options for healthcare in west Wales today and tomorrow.
Dr Senthil Kumar, Clinical lead for stroke told the meeting: “Stroke services have been a big transformation in recent years ad as a result the service is changing.
“Regional context is the biggest challenge for us.
“We have four units - none of the units meet recommended staffing standards.
“The current model doesn’t have seven day cover and although we have fantastic teams at all four sites, change becomes inevitable.”
Later in the meeting, he added “I wish we were never in this position” and said “we have a geographical challenge”.
He went on to describe how treat and transfer works well in Yorkshire and that Hywel Dda already does treat and transfer.
Board member, Michael Imperato asked on the Bronglais issue: “When is a stroke unit not a stroke unit?
“Without the acute bit it doesn’t feel like a unit.”
Cllr Rhodri Evans also raised the concerns locally over the potential loss of services.
He said: “The biggest worry that comes through to me is whether treat and transfer is safe.
“We also have to remember those in Tywyn and Meirionnydd.
“Betsi Cadwaladr has said it is worried about the impact on patient flow.
“Regarding those that have suffered stroke - when a family come in – from places like Tywyn that’s a four, five hour journey to Llanelli.
“The Stroke association has raised concerns - should they be concerned?
“What is our mitigation - if we are centralising everything to the south - regarding transport.
“That needs to be in place before we make a decision.”
The meeting was told how travel times and lack of public transport were real concerns raised during the consultation, along with the ability to resource the unit.
The question was also raised as to why Hywel Dda was making a decision now on stroke services when a national conversation has been taking place on the service for a number of years with no decision yet.
New options that would see an element of stroke services maintained have been tabled and the meeting was told that the health board would have to go out for further engagement if they were chosen.
Board chair Neil Wooding said: “It seems to there’s lots and lots of open ended issues we need to think hard about.
“As a board we cant countenance the fact we’re delivering sub optimal standards especially if there is a pathway that will allow us to deliver them.
“At the same time we do need to listen to the voice of the public.
“It will impact upon the poorest and most vulnerable of our communities.”
He added in the meeting: “I know people think their hospital is going smaller.”
Hywel Dda CEO, Professor Phil Kloer said: “I want to respond to the concerns in mid Wales.
“I think stroke services have changed radically over the last five years.
“It has moved from what was considered a very general service that every hospital should have to a service that is highly specialised.
“At the moment our population isn’t benefitting from that highly specialised service.
“It’s difficult for us to wait for a national stroke programme.
“It’s not the sort of service you would expect in every general hospital and therefore it doesn’t affect the integrity of all the other hospital services.”
The meeting continues this afternoon and a decision is due on Thursday.
