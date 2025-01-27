Professor Isabel Oliver has been appointed as the new Chief Medical Officer for Wales.
Prof Oliver will be joining the Welsh Government from her role as Director General of Science and Research and Chief Scientific Officer at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
Prior to her current role in UKHSA, she was Director of National Infection Service at Public Health England (PHE).
She is also co-director of the National Institute for Health Research, Health Protection Research Unit on Behavioural Science and Evaluation at the University of Bristol, and an honorary professor at University College, London.
Prof Oliver, who said it was an “honour” to take up the role, replaces Sir Dr Frank Atherton who stood down at the end of January.