Three new lifesaving defibrillators have been installed in the Aberystwyth area.
Llanfarian Community Council has been successful in its application to have the devices installed by the Welsh Ambulance Service.
One has been installed in the hamlet of Moriah and two on Glanyrafon Industrial Estate.
The council also gathered donations in the community and from regional businesses for the expensive defibrillator cabinets which the ambulance service couldn’t provide.
Chair of Llanfarian Community Council Karen Deakin said: “This would not have been possible without the generosity of businesses providing the funding for the cabinets.
“Additional funds received are being held for the purchase of replacement pads and batteries when they are required.”
Community councillor Meinir Jenkins said: "Llanfarian Community Council appreciates the importance that defibrillators have in the community due to our rural location, and with this in mind applied to the Welsh Ambulance Service for defibs to be installed."
Defibrillators are applied to the chests of victims of cardiac arrest and can be operated by any member of the public because the devices deliver audible instructions to anyone who uses them.