Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded new equipment worth £14,850 which provides one of the most effective treatments for lymphoedema.
Lymphoedema is a life-long condition which can affect all ages.
The causes are many, but include cancer treatments, injury, and obesity, which cause fluid to collect in the skin.
This chronic swelling can be painful and result in a loss of movement.
Hywel Dda’s lymphoedema service previously had access to just one LymphaTouch machine.
The funding has paid for three new and up-to-date machines, meaning the latest technology is now available across the whole of Hywel Dda.
Andrea Graham, the health board’s Lymphoedema Service Lead, said: “We are extremely grateful that donations from the public have enabled us to buy the three LymphaTouch machines.
“This equipment provides the latest technology which enables the therapist to work more efficiently and the patient to achieve concrete results faster.
“The machines work by applying negative pressure to the skin. They are portable and therefore easier for staff to use and more able to access parts of the body affected.
“The availability of this technology in each of our counties means we can provide an equitable and improved service to patients across the Hywel Dda region.”