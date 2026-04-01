The RSV vaccine lowers the risk of hospitalisation from the virus by 75 per cent, according to a new study from Public Health Wales, working with other UK teams.
The paper investigated the effectiveness of RSV vaccination in preventing hospitalisation with RSV in adults aged 75 to 79 years during the winter of 2024-25.
The findings arrive as the offer of RSV vaccination – first introduced in 2024 for people aged 75 to 79 – is extended to those aged over 80 in Wales.
Analysis by Public Health Wales has found that between October 2024 and April 2025, RSV-related hospital admissions fell by over 13 per cent among the eligible 75 to 79 age group, despite the programme being in its early stages.
RSV is a common virus that can lead to serious health problems – such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia – in older people and babies.
It leads to between 700 and 1,000 hospital admissions among over-75s every year.
Up to 9,000 GP appointments are caused by RSV annually.
Dr Christopher Johnson, Head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at Public Health Wales, said: “These early results are very encouraging and show that the vaccine is providing strong protection for older adults in Wales.
“More than 100,000 people aged 75 to 79 have already taken up the offer of RSV vaccination.
“The expansion of the vaccination programme to people aged 80 and over gives us an opportunity to prevent even more RSV-linked hospital stays.
“This will benefit individuals, but it will also help ease pressure on GPs and hospitals in Wales.”
A catch-up programme will see people aged 80 and over, and residents in care homes for older adults, offered the RSV vaccine between April and June this year.
Where possible, the COVID-19 spring vaccination will be offered at the same time.
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