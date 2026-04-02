A charitable trust has been set up to share the story of one of Trawsfynydd’s Hedd Wyn.
The Hedd Wyn Ysgwrn Charitable Trust was set up by his family members on 13 January, Hedd Wyn’s birthday.
The trust will share the poignant story of Wales’ most revered bard and help preserve his home and the many artefacts that are an important part of his story.
In doing so, it will be carrying on the promise the family made to Hedd Wyn’s mother ‘to keep the door open’ and welcome all who want to visit Yr Ysgwrn, the family farm, to pay tribute to her eldest son who died in WW1 before knowing he had won Wales’ highest honour, namely the Chair in the National Eisteddfod.
“It’s a great privilege to be associated with Yr Ysgwrn and the history surrounding Hedd Wyn” said Elsa Davies, who chairs the charity.
“We are looking forward to working with all the organisations which hold artefacts related to Hedd Wyn, especially the Snowdonia National Park Authority, which now owns the Ysgwrn farm and welcomes visitors to it from near and far to hear Hedd Wyn’s moving story”.
The trustees’ first mission will be to work with the Snowdonia National Park Authority officers to identify projects which will preserve the Ysgwrn farm and enhance the visitor experience.
Jade Owen, the National Park officer responsible for the Ysgwrn said: “This new trust is an exciting development as it means that, in working together, we will be able to do the many developments which will make a visit to the Ysgwrn an even more memorable experience.”
The new trust has been registered with the Charity Commission (No.1215316), the Fundraising Regulator and with HMRC for Gift Aid. It also conforms to all the governance requirements of a national charitable body.
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