New legal protections for NHS staff against nuisance and disruptive behaviour in hospitals have come into force in Wales.
The changes create a specific offence of causing nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises and give the police and authorised NHS officers the power to remove people.
Nuisance and disruptive behaviour includes verbal abuse, physically obstructing corridors, preventing staff from carrying out their duties and creative excessive noise in waiting areas, wards and other areas.
The powers do not apply to patients seeking medical advice, treatment or care for themselves.
People who cause a nuisance or disturbance; who refuse to leave when asked by staff or police, and are not on the premises to receive medical care themselves, could be affected by the powers.
The new powers, which are part of the Criminal Justice and Immigration Act 2008, are designed to protect staff, patients and visitors so that vital NHS services can continue without disruption.
It will also give police the power to remove a person suspected of committing the offence, using reasonable force if necessary.
It has been developed in partnership with the Anti-Violence Collaborative, Police, Crown Prosecution Service, NHS Wales organisations and trade unions.
The latest findings from the All‑Wales NHS Staff Survey shows a sharp drop in staff feeling safe from abuse by patients and the public, falling from 83.6 per cent to 74.8 per cent.
Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Jeremy Miles said: "These powers strengthen protections for our NHS staff and help ensure that our hospitals and healthcare settings remain safe for staff and patients where care can flourish.
"This is about safety, dignity and supporting the workforce.
“It does not criminalise people seeking care - it ensures that staff can do their jobs free from fear and people can receive treatment in calm, secure environments.”
