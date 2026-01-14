A Penrhyndeudraeth 19-year-old, found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of blood to ppilce, has been banned from the road by magistrates for 22 months.
Jayden Firth, of Brynteg, 1 Penybryn, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court for trial on 12 January.
The 19-year-old pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing in October to a charge of failing to provide a specimen of blood to police for analysis in St Asaph, Denbighshire on 30 August last year.
Firth was found guilty following the trial.
Magistrates disqualified Firth from driving for 22 months.
Firth was also made the subject of a community order to include 180 hours of unpaid work and must pay £500 court costs and £114 victim fund surcharge.
