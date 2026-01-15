A Penrhyncoch man has been banned from the road by magistrates for three years after appearing in court to plead guilty to failing to provide a blood specimen to police.
Rowan Walker, of 10 Glanseilo, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 January.
The 44-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis to police in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence in Bow Street on 23 December last year.
Magistrates disqualified Walker from driving for 36 months and handed him a fine of £120.
Walker must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
