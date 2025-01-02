Pregnant women will benefit from better maternity care as a new app and electronic health record system is rolled out across Wales.
Mothers-to-be will be able to access their full maternity records instantly on their phones through the new app, which will replace paper notes and allow women to view booked appointments; learn more about their baby’s development and track progress weekly; enter blood pressure readings; and personalise details and preferences quickly.
Chief Nursing Officer for Wales, Sue Tranka said: “For women in Wales, having a digital record for maternity care means having access to the right care, at the right time, no matter where they are, helping to make their health and maternity journeys smoother and more supported.”