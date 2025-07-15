Wales’ NHS is “at a turning point”, with the next 12 months “crucial for the longer-term sustainability of services,” the Welsh Government Health Secretary has said.
Jeremy Miles has written to the chairs and chief executives of all NHS organisations setting out his priorities to improve care, services and performance, as warnings persist of a crisis in health services amid lengthy waiting times and poor finances.
“We must act now.,” Mr Miles said.
“This means doing more to prevent ill health; providing more care and services closer to home, in local communities; cutting waiting times and the number of people who experience delayed hospital discharges.
“These changes will need to be delivered alongside meeting our financial delivery expectations and within available resources.”
