The next Chief Executive of the NHS in Wales will be Jacqueline Totterdell, currently the Group Chief Executive Officer, St George’s, Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals and Health Group.
Jacqueline will succeed the current Chief Executive, Judith Paget, who is taking up a new role as Director General for Strategy within Welsh Government to strengthen strategic planning and delivery.
Jacqueline said: “After a long career in the NHS, having the opportunity to lead health and social care services in Wales is something very special.
“Being able to improve services on a whole-country level is what attracted me to this role and I’m really looking forward to working with everyone to make a real difference for people in Wales.”
