A new pre-paid card will be rolled out across Wales to give people who receive gluten-free food on prescription greater choice and freedom.
The card will allow people with conditions like coeliac disease and dermatitis herpetiformis to access a wider range of gluten-free foods in supermarkets and online instead of relying only on a prescription.
The National Gluten-Free Subsidy Card Scheme - a UK first - is an alternative way for people to access these foods.
It will be rolled out across Wales from the autumn and people who currently receive gluten-free food on prescription will be contacted by their health board as the scheme goes live in their local area.
The new card scheme has been extensively tested in Hywel Dda University Health Board
