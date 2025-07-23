A Bill that would transfer responsibility for the Crown Estate in Wales to the Welsh Government has passed the report stage in the House of Lords without opposition and is now set for its third reading.
The Crown Estate (Devolution to Wales) Bill, introduced by Plaid Cymru peer Dafydd Wigley, seeks to ensure that Welsh natural resources – including seabed rights and offshore wind developments – are managed from Wales and for the benefit of the people of Wales.
The Bill draws on precedent set by the UK Government in devolving the Crown Estate to Scotland via the Scotland Act 2016.
The Crown Estate in Wales currently remains reserved to Westminster, with no financial benefit coming to Wales unlike in Scotland.
