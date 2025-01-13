Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased a state-of-the-art probe worth over £46,000 for Prince Philip Hospital.
Patients from Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are referred to Prince Philip for lung biopsies, and will all benefit from the new equipment.
The new Radial EBUS processor is a small and flexible ultrasound probe which can reach areas of the lung which cannot be accessed by a standard bronchoscope.
This makes it easier for clinicians to perform a biopsy on parts of the lung which are hard to reach.
The Carmarthenshire Lung Cancer campaign donated £18,000 towards the new probe, and a former patient raised £1,500.
The remaining £26,500 came from the Cancer Services fund and was raised by lung cancer patients.