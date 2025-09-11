A pioneering Women’s Health Psychology Service, launched by Hywel Dda University Health Board, is helping women experiencing emotional and psychological distress linked to pelvic health conditions.
Introduced in 2023, the service was initially supported by the Tywi/Taf, North Ceredigion, and South Ceredigion GP clusters.
The pilot is now continuing across Tywi/Taf and North Ceredigion GP clusters.
The service is no longer available through South Ceredigion Cluster due to ‘changes in local funding priorities’.
The service offers psychological support for women living with conditions such as endometriosis, chronic pelvic pain, and effects of the menopause.
The initiative was developed in response to growing evidence that women with pelvic health conditions often experience significant mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, and trauma.
Since its launch, the service has delivered over 270 appointments, with the vast majority conducted online.
Most women attending these sessions are aged between 30 and 60 and are managing multiple physical and psychological health issues.
Among these, gynaecological pain, menopause, and perimenopause are the most commonly reported physical conditions, while anxiety, depression, and trauma are the most frequent psychological concerns.
Recent outcome results show the service is having a positive impact, including reductions in anxiety and depression scores and high levels of satisfaction among those receiving care.
Dr Bethan Lloyd, Head of Clinical Health Psychology at Hywel Dda, said: “Every day, we support women whose lives are profoundly affected by pelvic health problems, not only in terms of physical symptoms, but also in their mental health, relationships, and overall quality of life.
“These challenges often extend beyond the individual, impacting families and communities.
“Through specialist, individually tailored psychological care, we help women navigate the emotional and psychological effects of gynaecological pain, heavy bleeding, fatigue, fertility issues, intimacy difficulties, and the cognitive and mood changes associated with menopause.”
