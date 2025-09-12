A Llanrhystud primary school has been praised by inspectors for being a “caring and inclusive community.”
Estyn inspected Ysgol Gynradd Wirfoddol Myfenydd in June, and in a report released this month said that the 84-pupil primary school “prioritises pupils' wellbeing successfully.”
“With the support of the school community, the headteacher's vision focuses on ensuring that all pupils make sound progress,” inspectors found.
“The school develops partnerships successfully and provides valuable opportunities for parents to contribute to pupils' learning experiences.
“Staff deliver a curriculum that develops pupils' spiritual and moral awareness successfully.
“They promote values such as respect, empathy and diversity effectively and provide beneficial opportunities for pupils to reflect in collective worship services.
“As a result, most pupils are polite and friendly and keen to help each other.
“The attitude of most towards school life and work is commendable.”
Inspectors also found the school's self-evaluation and improvement planning processes are “robust”, with governors and teachers working together “effectively.”
“The headteacher is very caring of the school’s staff and promotes effective teamwork as a means of safeguarding well-being and, as a result, ensuring the best outcomes for pupils,” the report found.
“Teaching staff support each other effectively in their responsibilities as leaders of areas of learning and experience.”
Inspectors found that the school has a “community and co-operative ethos with a focus on enriching experiences and supporting pupils' learning.”
Estyn made three recommendations to help the school continue to improve: to improve pupils' oral and reading skills in Welsh; to reduce the use of ready-made frameworks and provide purposeful opportunities for pupils to develop into more independent learners; and to improve opportunities for pupils to respond to feedback in order to make progress in their learning.
The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.
