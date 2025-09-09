Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, is calling on supporters to take part in a Fire Walk at Glangwili Hospital at 5pm on Saturday, 25 October.

Participants will walk barefoot across five metres of burning embers which reach temperatures of up to 800°C – all in the name of raising funds for NHS services across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.

The event is open to individuals and teams, with a £15 registration fee and a fundraising pledge of £85.

Fundraisers can choose to support a specific ward, hospital or service, with all proceeds going towards funding items and activities which are beyond what NHS funding typically covers.

To sign up visit the charity website.