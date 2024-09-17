Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has funded new seating worth over £2,000 for the family room at Angharad Ward, the children’s ward at Bronglais Hospital thanks to donations.
The new furniture will ensure that parents and family members are comfortable during their stay on the ward.
Bethan Hughes, Senior Sister, said: “We’re very thankful that charitable funds have allowed us to purchase the new seating for our family room.
“The new furniture will improve the facilities we provide for patients and their family members as well as the ward environment and experience.”
Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities said: “We are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”