Hywel Dda Health Charities has purchased a state-of-the-art £43,000 ultrasound system for the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Glangwili Hospital.
The new system features advanced clinical tools which enable fast assessments of patients, support clinical decision making, aid in performing invasive procedures, and help monitor patient progress.
The ultrasound system will be used daily for patient care and will also be used to train ICU staff.
Service Manager Sarah Carmody said: “We are so grateful that generous donations from our local communities have enabled us to purchase the new ultrasound system.
“It means our intensive care staff will have access to a mobile, multi-purpose ultrasound which reduces examination time and helps them conduct rapid assessments of patients receiving critical care.”