Family and friends of a deeply respected member of the local farming community and a cherished figure in the world of Welsh Cobs have gathered to honour his memory and celebrate a life well lived.
When a memorial service was held in honour of the late Arwyn Hughes of Rhydyfelin, Aberystwyth, at Capel Carmel, Llanilar, on 8 March donations were made to the British Heart Foundation (BHF) Cymru. A total of £800 was raised in Arwyn’s memory.
Rhodri Davies was a close friend of Arwyn’s.
Commenting, he said: “Arwyn was a well-known character in the Cob world and a familiar face at shows and sales.
“He was a respected judge and was immensely proud to have judged the Welsh Cobs at the Royal Welsh Show in 2016.
“The Cefncoch Stud, one of the oldest in Wales, was home to his family’s renowned stallions, including the legendary Pentre Eiddwen Comet.
“Arwyn took considerable pride in this heritage and in the influence Cefncoch bloodlines had on other studs. He made countless friends over the years and will never be forgotten.”
Jayne Lewis is from BHF Cymru.
Expressing her gratitude for the donation to BHF Cymru, Jayne said: “I would like to extend my sincere condolences in memory of Arwyn and thank his family and friends for coming together to remember him.
“We are incredibly grateful for the generous donations, which will help us to continue funding lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases.
“With 340,000 people in Wales currently living with heart and circulatory conditions, the support is more vital than ever.”
BHF is the biggest independent funder of research into cardiovascular disease in the UK.
“We want to power the next breakthroughs in diagnosing, treating, and preventing the world’s biggest killer,” the BHF website states. To learn more, visit www.bhf.org.uk.
