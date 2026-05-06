Around 300 cars from Caterham are expected in Aberdyfi this month when the Taffia Fish and Chip run arrives.
The cars, travelling through Aberdyfi to raise money for Prostate Cancer Research, are expected to arrive during the afternoon of Saturday, 16 May.
The Caterham and Lotus Seven Club's support for Prostate Cancer Research means that, thanks to the generosity of the public, they raised over £16,000 between 2021 and 2025 to add to the club’s fundraising total.
“Our minimum fundraising target for 2026 is £5,000 but we are hoping participants show their generosity and exceed last year’s total and reach a goal of £7,000 - an average of £25 per car,” a club spokesperson said.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.