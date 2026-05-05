"Criminals are now also using AI to create highly convincing 'deepfake' audio and video, often impersonating celebrities, influencers, and political figures. These videos can sometimes look very realistic and are often used to endorse fraudulent 'get-rich-quick' schemes or to spread convincing misinformation. Because we are used to seeing these people on our screens, we feel a false sense of trust. Criminals exploit this by using AI-generated voices and faces to make a scam look like a legitimate recommendation or factual news report.”