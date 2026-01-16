Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded forget me not seeds for grieving families who are supported by the Specialist Palliative Care Teams across Carmarthenshire.
A forget me not is often planted as a symbol of remembrance, love and lasting connections.
The seeds can offer comfort and healing to grieving families by providing a living, lasting tribute to a loved one who has passed away.
Sharon Jones, Palliative Clinical Nurse Specialist, said: “The seeds are sent to families of patients who have passed away under our care either in the hospital or in the community.
“These seeds let the families know we are thinking of them and want to help them to remember their loved ones year on year as the seeds flower.”
