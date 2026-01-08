Hywel Dda Health Charities has supported grieving families by funding pyjamas for children at Glangwili Hospital who have sadly passed away.
Generous donations have funded over £300 worth of pyjamas for children who have suddenly passed away in hospital or in the community.
Jenna Davies, Paediatric Professional Practice Development Nurse, said: “As a service, we provide immediate support for families affected by the sudden and unexpected death of an infant or young child.
“To ensure we create special memories, we provide families with the opportunity to help carry out last cares with their children.
“This includes bathing the infant or young person and dressing them in new pyjamas. Families often find this comforting as it is the last thing they can do for their child.”
