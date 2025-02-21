Hywel Dda Health Charities has funded materials to make 3D hand and foot casting moulds for families supported by the Paediatric Palliative Care Service.
The materials have been funded by donations to the Wish Fund, a campaign which creates lasting memories for the children and young people with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions and their families.
Rachel Brown, Paediatric Palliative Care Play Specialist, said: “Thanks to this funding, we can provide hand and foot 3D moulds of the children and young people we support for their families to keep.
“They are given for special moments such as a birthday or Christmas.
“These keepsake items are very meaningful to the families that we support.
“They are cherished and a vital aid in the grieving process.”