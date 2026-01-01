A pantomime with a twist is coming to Llandysul for one day only.
The fresh retelling of Snow White follows her as a girl when her father, the Huntsman, is cursed by Maleficent!
Alongside will also meet Silly Simon, Dame Clair Voyant, the man in the mirror, and a dwarf called Sloppy.
The show is staged in partnership with Llandysul & Pont-Tyweli Ymlaen, Llandysul & Pont-Tyweli Carnival, Tysul Hall and Hawthorn Entertainment Ltd.
Snow White will be performed on Saturday, 10 January at Tysul Hall, New Road, Llandysul. Doors open at 1pm, for at 2pm start.
Tickets cost £6 for adults and £4 for children, available in advance from Siop Ffab, SPAR Llandysul, online at Ticket Source or on the day at the door.
