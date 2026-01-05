Six children aged 7-9 from the Laura McCabe Dance Academy qualified to join Team Wales in Dublin this July.
The group will compete against over 60 countries after placing first, second and sixth in auditions.
Tirion, Isla, Maia, Etta, Alaw and Adina will be heading to Dublin in July. (Laura McCabe Dance Academy)
Having passed the video audition process, the children will now train weekly at Aberaeron Memorial Hall.
Principal and teacher Laura McCabe said: “I am beyond proud of the children getting to dance in the World Cup - what an opportunity to represent their country.
“The hard work starts now in preparation for the event in summer 2026.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.