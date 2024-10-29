Hywel Dda Health Charities has been able to pay for six staff members from the Critical Care Outreach Team at Glangwili Hospital to attend a chest X-ray image interpretation course.
The course has been designed to meet the specific needs of all health care professionals who encounter chest x-rays on a regular basis.
The course was delivered by University of West England (UWE) Bristol lecturers, specialist radiographers and Emergency Department specialists.
Rachel Williams, Critical Care Outreach Lead at Glangwili Hospital, said: “The team were taught how to systematically approach the interpretation of chest X-ray imaging and how to recognise those ‘red flag’ cases.
“The training has also built upon existing knowledge of recognising the placement of invasive lines, drains and endotracheal tubes.”