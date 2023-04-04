Among the proposed actions laid out in the report, which was produced with industry professionals include resolving outstanding contract issues as a priority; integrating primary dental care more closely with other NHS primary care, especially to ensure that services are available in remote and rural areas; increasing per-capita spending from the current £47 to match the levels of Scotland (£55) and Northern Ireland (£57); setting targets for Health Boards in terms of numbers of, and waiting times for, appointments, empowering them to use salaried staff to achieve those targets as well as entering into agreements with private sector providers; and setting up set up a national waiting list system to ensure that the process of getting an appointment is more efficient, and that fewer appointments are lost.