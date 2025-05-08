People across Wales are being encouraged to download the NHS Wales App to access a wide range of services digitally.
The Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said the re-launch of the bilingual app “marks a significant step forward in the digital transformation of healthcare services.”
Speaking at Wales’ first NHS Digital Summit, she set out a 12-month roadmap for the app, including the ability for people to track their place on an NHS waiting list; view hospital appointments, and a range of tools to help people to manage their health while waiting for surgery.
“This is just the beginning of our digital transformation, as we work towards creating a digital front door to our NHS and social care services,” she said.