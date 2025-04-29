New funding is now available to support organisations across Wales to develop Smart Local Energy Systems (SLES), helping ensure the benefits of energy generation are retained and felt in local communities.
The £10m Ynni Cymru capital grants scheme forms a key part of Wales’ ambitious goal to generate 100 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035.
It provides financial support to community energy organisations, social enterprises, public sector bodies, and SMEs developing innovative local energy projects.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “This £10 million investment shows our continued commitment to putting communities at the heart of Wales' clean energy transition.
“I am really pleased to open applications for the next funding round.”