New health secretary Jeremy Miles has set out plans to ensure Wales’ health service is prepared for the “significant strain” of winter pressures.
Mr Miles said planning for winter is a year-round task that begins in early spring to learn lessons from the season just past.
He told the Senedd: “We are anticipating that this winter will be another challenging one for a number of reasons.”
Mr Miles said the Welsh Government has increased funding for frontline NHS services by more than four per cent but financial pressures remain, particularly for councils.
He warned: “NHS and care services have seen unrelenting demands for services throughout the year, and there are high levels of delayed discharges in our hospitals….
“And we know that the seasonal mix of respiratory viruses, which includes Covid, will place services under significant strain.”
Mr Miles pointed out that the Welsh Government has published a scientific report, modelling scenarios for winter, to help the NHS plan for the potential impact of viruses.
He said the children’s flu vaccination programme is under way, with Covid and flu vaccination for adults set to begin on October 1.
The health secretary warned: “In the years since the pandemic, we have seen a decline in the number of eligible people coming forward for these vaccinations.
“The pandemic phase may be over but, unfortunately, we haven't seen the back of Covid yet. It continues to cause waves of infections that can cause serious illnesses for some.”
Mr Miles said another key focus is building capacity in primary and community care.
In a statement to the Senedd, the health secretary cautioned that GP practices in Wales receive 2.3 million calls in a typical month.
“This is a phenomenal amount of activity for a population of just over three million,” he said, stressing the importance of increasing capability in other local services such as pharmacies.
Mr Miles, who was appointed last month, said he has been clear with health boards and councils about the need to ensure people can leave hospital as soon as clinically able.
He told the debating chamber or Siambr: “Delayed discharges can create poorer outcomes for people kept in hospital longer than they need to be, knock-on delays at the front door of hospitals and inside emergency departments, and ambulances queuing outside.”
He said health boards have been given an extra £2.7m this year to deliver against the priorities.