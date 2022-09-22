Nia follows up coffee morning with tractor run for Bronglais Chemo Appeal
Aberystwyth hairdresser Nia Gore is organising a tractor run for the Bronglais Chemo Appeal – just days after holding a successful charity coffee morning.
The tractor run will set off from Rhydypennau Hall, in Bow Street, at 10am on 9 October and after a 15-mile countryside circuit will return to the hall for refreshments and a charity raffle.
Nia has already recently held a coffee morning in the hall, raising a total of £1,700, which will be shared between the appeal and a second local charity.
Mum-of-one Nia, 44, said: “The tractor run is in memory of my dadcu Ken Hughes, who had cancer. He was an agricultural contractor so an event with tractors is fitting for him.
“It’s £10 per tractor to enter and I am asking for a £5 donation per passenger to include refreshments at the end. If anyone would like to donate raffle prizes or cakes, they can ring me on 07968 652822.”
Nia has raised thousands of pounds for the chemotherapy unit in Aberystwyth after her husband Dusty was diagnosed with neck and throat cancer five years ago, and thankfully he has now had the all-clear.
“The coffee morning was very busy with lots of people wanting to support the Bronglais Chemo Appeal,” Nia added.
“Many said it was close to their hearts. We are very lucky to have the staff we do in the chemotherapy unit, but a new, purpose-built unit is needed.”
The Bronglais Chemo Appeal aims to raise the final £500,000 needed for construction to start on a new, purpose-built chemotherapy day unit for Bronglais Hospital, to greatly improve the patient experience.
For further information on the appeal go to: www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk
