A nurse braved a hot coal walk in October to raise cash for Carmarthenshire Community Children’s Services.
The charity event, hosted by Hywel Dda Health Charities, saw participants take on a barefoot walk across 800°C embers to fundraise for the NHS.
Lisa Cockroft, a Paediatric Nurse who has worked in Hywel Dda University Health Board for 26 years, 16 of which have been in the Community Children’s Nursing Service (CCNS), decided to take on this challenge to raise funds so that the CCNS can purchase their own training defibrillator.
Lisa said: “Those who know me well know how much I love a challenge and I thought why not try a fire walk for a change?
Lisa raised £324.
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